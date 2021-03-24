Barrington Keeps Their Buy Rating on CuriosityStream (CURI)

Barrington analyst James Goss maintained a Buy rating on CuriosityStream (CURI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 46.4% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CuriosityStream with a $21.40 average price target, implying a 26.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $25.00 price target.

CuriosityStream’s market cap is currently $787M and has a P/E ratio of -156.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.07.

