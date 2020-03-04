Barrington Keeps a Hold Rating on Stoneridge (SRI)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Stoneridge (SRI – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.99, close to its 52-week low of $20.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 38.5% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Liquidity Services, and Cardtronics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stoneridge is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.50, which is a 21.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $34.46 and a one-year low of $20.00. Currently, Stoneridge has an average volume of 207.8K.

Stoneridge, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets.