Barrington Keeps a Buy Rating on Zovio (ZVO)

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on Zovio (ZVO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 39.0% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

Zovio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.25 and a one-year low of $1.08. Currently, Zovio has an average volume of 232.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zovio, Inc. provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S. Clark in May 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.