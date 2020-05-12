Barrington Keeps a Buy Rating on Gentherm (THRM)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on Gentherm (THRM – Research Report) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 40.8% success rate. Prestopino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, PowerFleet, and Cars.

Gentherm has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.30, a 28.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Gentherm’s market cap is currently $1.28B and has a P/E ratio of 34.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.85.

Gentherm, Inc. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products. The Industrial segment includes global power technologies business, and research and development division. The company was founded by Lon E. Bell in 1991 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.