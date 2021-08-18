Barrington Keeps a Buy Rating on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke maintained a Buy rating on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN – Research Report) on July 27 and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.97, close to its 52-week high of $20.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 55.5% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Heritage-Crystal Clean, Heidrick & Struggles, and Cra International.

Cross Country Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.80, which is a -1.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Benchmark Co. also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $22.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.69 and a one-year low of $5.71. Currently, Cross Country Healthcare has an average volume of 299.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CCRN in relation to earlier this year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing. The Physician Staffing segment consists of certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants. The Other Human Capital Management Services segment includes retained and contingent search services for physicians, healthcare executives, and other healthcare professionals. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.