Barrington Initiates a Buy Rating on PRGX Global (PRGX)

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris initiated coverage with a Buy rating on PRGX Global (PRGX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 42.3% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PRGX Global with a $7.13 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.37 and a one-year low of $1.77. Currently, PRGX Global has an average volume of 92.16K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PRGX Global, Inc. is a business analytics and information services company. It operates through following segments: Recovery Audit Services-Americas, Recovery Audit Services-Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. The Recovery Audit Services -Americas segment provides recovery audit services in U.S., Canada and Latin America. The Recovery Audit Services-Europe/Asia-Pacific segment provides recovery audit services other than healthcare claims recovery audit services in Europe, Asia and the Pacific region. The Adjacent Services segment is provided to clients on a global basis. PRGX Global was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.