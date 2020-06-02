Barrington Initiates a Buy Rating on LKQ (LKQ)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington initiated coverage with a Buy rating on LKQ (LKQ – Research Report) and a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 46.5% success rate. Prestopino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, PowerFleet, and Cars.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LKQ is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.50.

Based on LKQ’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3 billion and net profit of $145 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.1 billion and had a net profit of $98.05 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LKQ in relation to earlier this year.

LKQ Corp. engages in providing alternative parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F. Flynn in February 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.