Barclays Upgrades Upstart Holdings (UPST) to Buy

In a report issued on August 10, Ramsey El Assal from Barclays upgraded Upstart Holdings (UPST – Research Report) to Buy, with a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $200.89, close to its 52-week high of $213.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 66.7% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, BigCommerce Holdings, and Rackspace Technology.

Upstart Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $189.00, representing a -4.6% downside. In a report issued on August 11, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $205.00 price target.

Based on Upstart Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $194 million and net profit of $37.28 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $64.43 million and had a net profit of $1.48 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of UPST in relation to earlier this year.

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. The revenue of the company is primarily comprised of fees paid by banks.