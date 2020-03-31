Barclays Upgrades Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro (OMAB) to Buy

In a report released today, Pablo Monsivais from Barclays upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro (OMAB – Research Report) to Buy. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.44, close to its 52-week low of $20.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Monsivais has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -43.4% and a 12.5% success rate. Monsivais covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $55.50.

Based on Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.26 billion and net profit of $758 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.02 billion and had a net profit of $816 million.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport. The Tourist segment includes Acapulco, Mazatlán, and Zihuatanejo airports. The Regional segment consists of Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas. The Border segment comprises of Ciudad Juárez and Reynosa. The Hotel segment manages the Terminal 2 NH Collection Hotel and the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel. The Industrial Park segment operates the OMA-VYNMSA Industrial Park. The Other segment refers to the holding company and its service companies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico.