Barclays Thinks BRF SA’s Stock is Going to Recover

Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer maintained a Buy rating on BRF SA (BRFS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.97, close to its 52-week low of $2.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Theurer is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.5% and a 45.2% success rate. Theurer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV, Arca Continental SAB de C V, and Sanderson Farms.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BRF SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on BRF SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.29 billion and net profit of $682 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.29 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $2.1 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BRF SA engages in the breeding and slaughter of poultry and pork for processing. The firm also produces and sells fresh meat processed foods, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables, and soybean byproducts. It operates through the following business segments: Brazil, Halal, International, and Other. BRF SA was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.