Barclays Thinks Airbus Group SE’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on April 5, Milene Kerner from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE (EADSF – Research Report), with a price target of EUR69.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.50, close to its 52-week low of $50.87.

Kerner said:

“LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung fur Airbus auf “Overweight” mit einem Kursziel von 69 Euro belassen. Analystin Milene Kerner wird in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie im Zuge der Corona-Krise zuruckhaltender fur den europaischen Luftfahrt- und Rustungssektor, wobei sie letzteren Bereich nun bevorzugt. Im kommerziellen Luftfahrtsektor sieht sie bei Airbus die attraktivsten Chancen nach der Covid-19-Krise. Grund sei die starke Wettbewerbsposition des A320 gegenuber der 737 Max von Konkurrent Boeing im Markt fur Flugzeuge mit nur einem Kabinengang./ag/ajx Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.04.2020 / 20:20 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 04:00 / GMT Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Kerner is ranked #5216 out of 6228 analysts.

Airbus Group SE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.29, a 67.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR77.00 price target.

Based on Airbus Group SE’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $24.31 billion and GAAP net loss of $3.55 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $23.29 billion and had a net profit of $1.6 billion.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery, and provision of aerospace products, space, and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft; Airbus Helicopters; and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircrafts; and offers aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment deals with the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of civil and military helicopters. The Airbus Defence and Space segment covers systems and services in the field of defence and space for governments, institutions, and commercial customers. The company was founded on December 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.