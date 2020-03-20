Barclays’ Take on This Canadian Energy Company

In a report released yesterday, David Anderson from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Quintana Energy Services (QES – Research Report), with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.97, close to its 52-week low of $0.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -11.5% and a 32.6% success rate. Anderson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Quintana Energy Services with a $1.20 average price target, which is a 26.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Evercore ISI also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $5.26 and a one-year low of $0.85. Currently, Quintana Energy Services has an average volume of 18.56K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of QES in relation to earlier this year.

Quintana Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of diversified oilfield services to onshore oil and natural exploration and production companies. It operates through the following business segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services.