December 22, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Barclays Sticks to Their Sell Rating for Western Union (WU)

By Jason Carr

In a report issued on April 3, Ramsey El Assal from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Western Union (WUResearch Report), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 70.8% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, BigCommerce Holdings, and Paypal Holdings.

Western Union has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $23.67, implying a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Citigroup also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $28.45 and a one-year low of $17.39. Currently, Western Union has an average volume of 5.93M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Western Union Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals. The Other segment comprises electronic-based and cash-based bill payment services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019