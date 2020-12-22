Barclays Sticks to Their Sell Rating for Western Union (WU)

In a report issued on April 3, Ramsey El Assal from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Western Union (WU – Research Report), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 70.8% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, BigCommerce Holdings, and Paypal Holdings.

Western Union has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $23.67, implying a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Citigroup also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.45 and a one-year low of $17.39. Currently, Western Union has an average volume of 5.93M.

The Western Union Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals. The Other segment comprises electronic-based and cash-based bill payment services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.