Barclays Sticks to Their Sell Rating for Comerica (CMA)

In a report released yesterday, Jason Goldberg from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Comerica (CMA – Research Report), with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 61.2% success rate. Goldberg covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Atlantic Union Bankshares, and Capital One Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Comerica with a $73.15 average price target, a 10.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Wells Fargo also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $71.00 price target.

Comerica’s market cap is currently $9.56B and has a P/E ratio of 8.44. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.33.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CMA in relation to earlier this year.

Comerica, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other.