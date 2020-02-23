Barclays Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Syneos Health (SYNH)

Barclays analyst Jack Meehan maintained a Hold rating on Syneos Health (SYNH – Research Report) on February 21 and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.82, close to its 52-week high of $72.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Meehan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 67.3% success rate. Meehan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, PRA Health Sciences, and Myriad Genetics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Syneos Health with a $75.83 average price target.

Based on Syneos Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $58.92 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $45.67 million.

Syneos Health, Inc. provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions.