Barclays Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Olin (OLN)

Barclays analyst Michael Leithead maintained a Hold rating on Olin (OLN – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.10, close to its 52-week low of $14.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Leithead is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 64.3% success rate. Leithead covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Berry Global Group, Ardagh Group SA, and Crown Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Olin with a $20.13 average price target, which is a 22.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $27.32 and a one-year low of $14.55. Currently, Olin has an average volume of 2.3M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester.