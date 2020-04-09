Barclays Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Morgan Stanley (MS)

Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg maintained a Hold rating on Morgan Stanley (MS – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 56.5% success rate. Goldberg covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Atlantic Union Bankshares, and Capital One Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Morgan Stanley with a $48.86 average price target, representing a 29.6% upside. In a report issued on March 31, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Morgan Stanley’s market cap is currently $62.03B and has a P/E ratio of 7.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.91.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management. The Institutional Services segment provides financial advisory, capital-raising services, and related financing services on behalf of institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers brokerage and investment advisory services covering various types of investments, including equities, options, futures, foreign currencies, precious metals, fixed-income securities, mutual funds, structured products, alternative investments, unit investment trusts, managed futures, separately managed accounts, and mutual fund asset allocation programs. The Investment Management segment provides equity, fixed income, alternative investments, real estate, and merchant banking strategies. The company was founded by Harold Stanley and Henry S. Morgan on September 16, 1935 and is headquartered in New York, NY.