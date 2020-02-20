Barclays Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Legg Mason (LM)

In a report released yesterday, Jeremy Campbell from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Legg Mason (LM – Research Report), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.38, close to its 52-week high of $50.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 63.6% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Virtus Investment Partners, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Legg Mason with a $45.63 average price target, a -9.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, KBW also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $50.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $50.70 and a one-year low of $26.36. Currently, Legg Mason has an average volume of 957.3K.

Legg Mason, Inc. provides securities brokerage, trading and investment services. The firm’s segment includes Global Asset Management. The segment: Global Asset Management provides investment advisory services to institutional and individual clients and to company-sponsored investment funds.