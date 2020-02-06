February 6, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Barclays Sticks to Their Hold Rating for FireEye (FEYE)

By Carrie Williams

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained a Hold rating on FireEye (FEYEResearch Report) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 59.3% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CyberArk Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for FireEye with a $19.40 average price target, implying a 30.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Evercore ISI also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $18.34 and a one-year low of $12.66. Currently, FireEye has an average volume of 2.94M.

FireEye, Inc. operates as a intelligence-led security company, which engages in the intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

