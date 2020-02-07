Barclays Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Peloton Interactive (PTON)

In a report released yesterday, Deepak Mathivanan from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Peloton Interactive (PTON – Research Report), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mathivanan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 67.2% success rate. Mathivanan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Mercadolibre, and GrubHub.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Peloton Interactive with a $36.94 average price target, a 23.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Wedbush also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Peloton Interactive’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $55.4 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $55.1 million.

Operates at-home fitness platform for live and on-demand indoor cycling classes