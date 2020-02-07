February 7, 2020   Analyst News   No comments

Barclays Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Peloton Interactive (PTON)

By Carrie Williams

In a report released yesterday, Deepak Mathivanan from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Peloton Interactive (PTONResearch Report), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mathivanan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 67.2% success rate. Mathivanan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Mercadolibre, and GrubHub.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Peloton Interactive with a $36.94 average price target, a 23.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Wedbush also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Peloton Interactive’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $55.4 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $55.1 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Operates at-home fitness platform for live and on-demand indoor cycling classes

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019