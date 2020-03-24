Barclays Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

In a report released yesterday, Adrienne Tennant from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica (LULU – Research Report), with a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $172.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 43.2% success rate. Tennant covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Burlington Stores.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lululemon Athletica is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $252.71, implying a 52.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $241.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Lululemon Athletica’s market cap is currently $21.5B and has a P/E ratio of 40.04. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.62.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LULU in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

lululemon athletica, Inc. engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.