Barclays Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Kennametal (KMT)

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained a Buy rating on Kennametal (KMT – Research Report) on March 20 and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.75, close to its 52-week low of $15.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 60.7% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Rockwell Automation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kennametal with a $32.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $42.03 and a one-year low of $15.50. Currently, Kennametal has an average volume of 1.01M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KMT in relation to earlier this year.

Kennametal, Inc. engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metalworking products and services.