Barclays Sticks to Their Buy Rating for General Motors (GM)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Johnson from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on General Motors (GM – Research Report), with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.3% and a 47.3% success rate. Johnson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

Currently, the analyst consensus on General Motors is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.33, implying a 33.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Benchmark Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $41.90 and a one-year low of $33.08. Currently, General Motors has an average volume of 8.7M.

General Motors Co. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc. The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial.