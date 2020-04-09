Barclays Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX)

In a report released yesterday, Benjamin Theurer from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX – Research Report), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $59.50, close to its 52-week low of $56.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Theurer is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.1% and a 45.3% success rate. Theurer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV, Arca Continental SAB de C V, and Coca Cola Femsa SAB De CV.

Fomento Economico Mexicano has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.00.

Fomento Economico Mexicano’s market cap is currently $106.5B and has a P/E ratio of 101.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.25.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other. The Coca-Cola FEMSA segment produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages through standard bottler agreements in the territories where it operates. The FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division segment operates a chain of small-format stores in Mexico. The FEMSA-Comercio Health Division segment involves drugstores and related operations. The FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division segment deals with retail service stations for fuels, motor oils, and other car care products. The Heineken Investment segment invests in Heineken and distributes beer in a large number of countries. The Other segment involves other companies and corporate activities. The company was founded by Isaac Garza, José Calderón, José A. Muguerza, Francisco G. Sada, and Joseph M. Schnaider in 1890 and is headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico.