Barclays Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Everest Re (RE)

In a report released yesterday, Jay Gelb from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Everest Re (RE – Research Report), with a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $276.59, close to its 52-week high of $279.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Gelb is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 68.6% success rate. Gelb covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Renaissancere Holdings, and AXA Equitable Holdings.

Everest Re has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $287.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Everest Re’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $103 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $378 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.