January 7, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Barclays Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Everest Re (RE)

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released yesterday, Jay Gelb from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Everest Re (REResearch Report), with a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $276.59, close to its 52-week high of $279.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Gelb is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 68.6% success rate. Gelb covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Renaissancere Holdings, and AXA Equitable Holdings.

Everest Re has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $287.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Everest Re’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $103 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $378 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019