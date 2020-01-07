January 7, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Barclays Sticks to Its Sell Rating for Renaissancere Holdings (RNR)

By Austin Angelo

In a report released yesterday, Jay Gelb from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Renaissancere Holdings (RNRResearch Report), with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $192.01, close to its 52-week high of $201.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Gelb is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 68.6% success rate. Gelb covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Arthur J Gallagher & Co, AXA Equitable Holdings, and Brighthouse Financial.

Renaissancere Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $194.00.

Based on Renaissancere Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $45.44 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $73.86 million.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance.

