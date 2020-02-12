Barclays Sticks to Its Sell Rating for Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

In a report released yesterday, Lauren Lieberman from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC – Research Report), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 54.5% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Brands, Procter & Gamble, and Church & Dwight.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Edgewell Personal Care with a $38.88 average price target.

Based on Edgewell Personal Care’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $454 million and net profit of $22.4 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $400K.

Edgewell Personal Care Co. is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of personal care products. It operates through the following business segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care, and All Other. The Wet Shave segment includes razor handle and refillable blades, disposable shave products, and shave gels and creams.