Barclays Sticks to Its Sell Rating for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY)

In a report issued on October 19, Rishika Savjani from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY – Research Report), with a price target of EUR5.70. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.10.

Savjani has an average return of 22.7% when recommending Deutsche Lufthansa AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Savjani is ranked #2068 out of 7296 analysts.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.38, a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Kepler Capital also downgraded the stock to Sell with a EUR6.80 price target.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG’s market cap is currently $7.52B and has a P/E ratio of -1.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.28.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines. The Eurowings segment focuses on the growing market for european direct sales. The Logistics segment consists of scheduled airfreight activities of the Lufthansa Cargo group. The Maintenance Repair Overhaul segment is involved in the provision of maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for civilian commercial aircraft. The Catering segment is engaged in providing airline catering. The company was founded on January 6, 1926 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.