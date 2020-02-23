Barclays Sticks to Its Sell Rating for ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR)

In a report issued on February 21, Mark Devries from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR – Research Report), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.58, close to its 52-week high of $21.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Devries is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 60.9% success rate. Devries covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, First American Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ARMOUR Residential REIT is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $21.15 and a one-year low of $16.00. Currently, ARMOUR Residential REIT has an average volume of 703K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration. The company was founded on February 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, FL.