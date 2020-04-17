Barclays Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Westlake Chemical (WLK)

Barclays analyst Michael Leithead maintained a Hold rating on Westlake Chemical (WLK – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Leithead is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 52.6% success rate. Leithead covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical PRN, Orion Engineered, and Crown Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Westlake Chemical with a $55.00 average price target, which is a 41.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Westlake Chemical’s market cap is currently $4.85B and has a P/E ratio of 12.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.22.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WLK in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Albert Chao, the President & CEO of WLK bought 57,800 shares for a total of $593,028.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the Olefins and Vinyls segments. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene, styrene, and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility. The Vinyls segment manufactures and sells building products fabricated from polyvinyl chloride, including pipe, fittings, profiles, foundation, building products, fence and deck components, window, and door components, film, and sheet products. The company was founded by Ting Tsung Chao in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.