Barclays Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO)

Barclays analyst Adam Seiden maintained a Hold rating on Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $92.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Seiden is ranked #3086 out of 5868 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lincoln Electric Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $89.50.

Lincoln Electric Holdings’ market cap is currently $5.69B and has a P/E ratio of 18.64. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.99.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 95 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

