Barclays Sticks to Its Hold Rating for AUTO1 Group SE (ATOGF)

In a report issued on October 8, Andrew Ross from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on AUTO1 Group SE (ATOGF – Research Report), with a price target of EUR44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.08.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for AUTO1 Group SE with a $50.82 average price target.

AUTO1 Group is a digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online. It offers a quick and easy way for consumers and professional car dealers across continental Europe to sell and buy used cars at haggle-free prices through established platforms.