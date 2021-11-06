November 6, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Barclays Sticks to Its Hold Rating for AUTO1 Group SE (ATOGF)

By Carrie Williams

In a report issued on October 8, Andrew Ross from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on AUTO1 Group SE (ATOGFResearch Report), with a price target of EUR44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Ross is ranked #1621 out of 7726 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for AUTO1 Group SE with a $50.82 average price target.

AUTO1 Group is a digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online. It offers a quick and easy way for consumers and professional car dealers across continental Europe to sell and buy used cars at haggle-free prices through established platforms.

