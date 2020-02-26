February 26, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Barclays Sticks to Its Buy Rating for SAP AG (SAP)

By Carrie Williams

In a report released yesterday, Raimo Lenschow from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on SAP AG (SAPResearch Report), with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $127.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 74.0% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Slack Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SAP AG with a $157.33 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $140.67 and a one-year low of $106.11. Currently, SAP AG has an average volume of 580.8K.

