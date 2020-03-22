Barclays Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Parker Hannifin (PH)

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained a Buy rating on Parker Hannifin (PH – Research Report) on March 20 and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $102.43, close to its 52-week low of $93.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 60.7% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Rockwell Automation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Parker Hannifin is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $179.56, which is a 66.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Credit Suisse also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $236.00 price target.

Parker Hannifin’s market cap is currently $13.15B and has a P/E ratio of 9.77. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.08.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 79 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PH in relation to earlier this year.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems.