Barclays Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Barclays analyst John Aiken maintained a Buy rating on Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 41.5% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Bank Of Nova Scotia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.95, which is a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$80.00 price target.

Based on Bank Of Nova Scotia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $1.74 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.6 billion.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.