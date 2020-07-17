Barclays Remains a Sell on Macquarie Infrastructure Company (MIC)

In a report released yesterday, Christine Cho CFA from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Macquarie Infrastructure Company (MIC – Research Report), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.35.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Macquarie Infrastructure Company is a Hold with an average price target of $33.33.

The company has a one-year high of $45.93 and a one-year low of $12.50. Currently, Macquarie Infrastructure Company has an average volume of 897.3K.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: Bulk Liquid Terminals Business, International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid terminalling to third parties in the U.S. and Canada. The Atlantic Aviation segment provides airport services. The MIC Hawaii segment comprises energy services, production and distribution. The company was founded on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.