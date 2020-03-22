Barclays Remains a Hold on Children’s Place (PLCE)

Barclays analyst Adrienne Tennant maintained a Hold rating on Children’s Place (PLCE – Research Report) on March 20 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.25, close to its 52-week low of $9.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 43.2% success rate. Tennant covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Burlington Stores.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Children’s Place with a $34.86 average price target, an 83.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, D.A. Davidson also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Children’s Place’s market cap is currently $264.8M and has a P/E ratio of 3.84. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.14.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Children’s Place, Inc. engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Place and Baby Place. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Secaucus, NJ.