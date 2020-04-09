Barclays Remains a Buy on US Bancorp (USB)

Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg maintained a Buy rating on US Bancorp (USB – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 56.5% success rate. Goldberg covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Atlantic Union Bankshares, and Capital One Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for US Bancorp with a $47.39 average price target, representing a 35.6% upside. In a report issued on April 1, Oppenheimer also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $57.00 price target.

US Bancorp’s market cap is currently $54.23B and has a P/E ratio of 8.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.59.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It offers financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat & RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking & savings accounts, debit cards, online & mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.