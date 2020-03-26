Barclays Remains a Buy on Illumina (ILMN)

In a report released today, Jack Meehan from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Illumina (ILMN – Research Report), with a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $264.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Meehan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 56.6% success rate. Meehan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, PRA Health Sciences, and Myriad Genetics.

Illumina has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $338.57.

The company has a one-year high of $380.76 and a one-year low of $196.78. Currently, Illumina has an average volume of 1.42M.

Illumina, Inc. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions. The firm’s products include microarray scanners, sequencing reagents, and onsite training selector. Its services include sequencing and microarray services; proactive instrument monitoring; and instrument services, training, and consulting. The company was founded by David R. Walt, John R. Stuelpnagel, Anthony W. Czarnik, Lawrence A. Bock, and Mark S. Chee in April 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.