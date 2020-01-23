Barclays Remains a Buy on General Dynamics (GD)

Barclays analyst David E. Strauss maintained a Buy rating on General Dynamics (GD – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $183.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 60.8% success rate. Strauss covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and Spirit AeroSystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for General Dynamics with a $200.75 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $193.76 and a one-year low of $160.21. Currently, General Dynamics has an average volume of 1.33M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 111 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GD in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Mark Roualet, the EVP of GD sold 14,870 shares for a total of $2,693,701.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It is organized into four business segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.