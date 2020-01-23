Barclays Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

In a report released yesterday, Jeremy Campbell from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS – Research Report), with a price target of $128.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $130.16, close to its 52-week high of $131.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 63.2% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and Victory Capital Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Virtus Investment Partners with a $119.33 average price target.

Based on Virtus Investment Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $24.09 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $2.16 million.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is an asset management company which provides investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.