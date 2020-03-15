Barclays Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis maintained a Hold rating on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB – Research Report) on March 13 and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $82.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 57.6% success rate. Curtis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Smart Global Holdings, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Silicon Laboratories is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $107.80.

Silicon Laboratories’ market cap is currently $3.63B and has a P/E ratio of 195.53. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.23.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio & radio, modems and TV & video product categories.