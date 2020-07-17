Barclays Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on BP Midstream Partners (BPMP)

Barclays analyst Theresa Chen maintained a Hold rating on BP Midstream Partners (BPMP – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 52.2% success rate. Chen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as KNOT Offshore Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BP Midstream Partners with a $12.75 average price target.

BP Midstream Partners’ market cap is currently $1.18B and has a P/E ratio of 8.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.96.

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets includes interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.