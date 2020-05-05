Barclays Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Valero Energy (VLO)

Barclays analyst Theresa Chen maintained a Buy rating on Valero Energy (VLO – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 55.6% success rate. Chen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as KNOT Offshore Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and BP Midstream Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Valero Energy with a $67.08 average price target, implying a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Based on Valero Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $22.1 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.85 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $24.26 billion and had a net profit of $141 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VLO in relation to earlier this year.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations. The Ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations. The Renewable Diesel covers the operations of Diamond Green Diesel Holdings LLC. The company was founded on January 1, 1980 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.