Barclays Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Nuance Communications (NUAN)

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained a Buy rating on Nuance Communications (NUAN – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.05, close to its 52-week high of $20.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 58.0% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, CyberArk Software, and Varonis Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nuance Communications with a $23.25 average price target, which is a 16.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $23.00 price target.

Based on Nuance Communications’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $108 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $19.09 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 96 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NUAN in relation to earlier this year.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 96 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NUAN in relation to earlier this year.

Nuance Communications, Inc. is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. It delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.