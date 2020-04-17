April 17, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Barclays Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP)

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEPResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 50.6% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Edgewell Personal Care, and Constellation Brands.

Coca-Cola European Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.24, which is an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $58.94 and a one-year low of $28.36. Currently, Coca-Cola European Partners has an average volume of 1.95M.

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Life, Fanta, and Sprite. It also offers energy drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks, and ready-to-drink teas. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

