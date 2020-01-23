Barclays Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF)

In a report released today, Dorothee Cresswell from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF – Research Report), with a price target of EUR92.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.75.

Cresswell has an average return of 0.7% when recommending Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft.

According to TipRanks.com, Cresswell is ranked #2161 out of 5858 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $90.45.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s market cap is currently $51.79B and has a P/E ratio of 9.32. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.83.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities.