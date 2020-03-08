Barclays Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG)

Barclays analyst Balaji Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG – Research Report) on March 6 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.68, close to its 52-week low of $6.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 44.0% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, and Bausch Health Companies.

Amag Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.50, implying a 38.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, H.C. Wainwright also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.53 and a one-year low of $6.81. Currently, Amag Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 730.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AMAG in relation to earlier this year.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of a therapeutic iron compound to treat iron deficiency anemia. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of Feraheme injection for intravenous use to treat iron deficiency anemia.