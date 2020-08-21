Barclays Maintains Their Sell Rating on Adyen (ADYYF)

Barclays analyst James Goodman maintained a Sell rating on Adyen (ADYYF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of EUR940.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1650.90, close to its 52-week high of $1778.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 52.3% success rate. Goodman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Amadeus IT Group, S.A., Ingenico Group – GCS, and Temenos.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adyen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1664.42.

The company has a one-year high of $1778.20 and a one-year low of $620.00. Currently, Adyen has an average volume of 1,939.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.