Barclays Maintains Their Hold Rating on SpartanNash Co (SPTN)

Barclays analyst Karen Short maintained a Hold rating on SpartanNash Co (SPTN – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.68, close to its 52-week high of $22.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Short is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 62.0% success rate. Short covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Alimentation Couche Tard, and Grocery Outlet Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for SpartanNash Co with a $17.00 average price target.

SpartanNash Co’s market cap is currently $741.2M and has a P/E ratio of 128.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.96.

SpartanNash Co. engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach. The Retail segment operates retail supermarkets in the Midwest, which operate under banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘N Save, Family Fresh Markets, D&W Fresh Markets, Sun Mart and Econo Foods. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.